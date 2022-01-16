Vermeulen, Ronald E.

ALTON: Entered into rest on January 14, 2022 at age 77.

Predeceased by his parents: Abram and Doris Vermeulen; brothers: Roger and Charles Vermeulen.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army as an SP5 from 1963-1966. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked fishing and hunting. Most importantly, Ron dearly loved his family.

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Winner Vermeulen; sons: Timothy (Amanda) and Daniel (Kris) Vermeulen; grandchildren: Edward (Cadi) and Lucy Vermeulen; great grandson: James; sister: MaryJane (David) VanHoover; brother: Richard (Teresa) Vermeulen; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on (Saturday) January 29, 2022 at 11am at the Williamson United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Ron can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

