Vermeulen, Ronald E.

ALTON: Entered into rest on January 14, 2022 at age 77.
Predeceased by his parents: Abram and Doris Vermeulen; brothers: Roger and Charles Vermeulen.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army as an SP5 from 1963-1966. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked fishing and hunting. Most importantly, Ron dearly loved his family.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Winner Vermeulen; sons: Timothy (Amanda) and Daniel (Kris) Vermeulen; grandchildren: Edward (Cadi) and Lucy Vermeulen; great grandson: James; sister: MaryJane (David) VanHoover; brother: Richard (Teresa) Vermeulen; many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on (Saturday) January 29, 2022 at 11am at the Williamson United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Ron can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Joanne Thelma Struble Robbins of Bell Road, Clifton Springs, joined her husband and family in Heaven with Jesus on Wednesday, January 12, at Clifton Springs Hospital. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Landmark Free Will Baptist Church at 2143 Route 96 in Clifton Springs. Services will be held immediately […]
STOCKTON, CA: Samuel (Sam) Hance passed away unexpectedly January 5, 2022 at age 32. He was predeceased by grandparents, Elizabeth and Paul Hance, and Catherine and Richard Winters; uncles, Tom Hance, Mark Winters, and Scott Winters; cousin, Scott Hance. Is survived by his parents, Clint and Cathy Hance, brother Nathan (Stephanie) Hance, niece Syrna Leoniuk, […]