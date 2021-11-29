Powered by Dark Sky
November 30th 2021, Tuesday
Wallace, Gladys G.

by WayneTimes.com
November 29, 2021

CLIFTON SPRINGS:  Age 89, formerly of Newark, NY, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born February 10, 1932 in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Winfield and Margaret Fisher Groot. Gladys was employed as a desk clerk and then manager of the former Colacino Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark. She also worked for several years in the bakery at the Wegmans store in Newark.

Gladys was active in league bowling for many years in the Newark area. She was a longtime active member of the Newark Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, John R. Wallace in 1995 and her grandson, Brian Wallace in 2014.

Surviving are her son, Dwight (Rebecca) Wallace of Warsaw; grandchildren, Christopher Wallace, Bonnie (Thomas) Monnier; great grandchildren, Amzii, Emerson and Elleanor Monnier. She was the sister of the late Charles Groot and Chester Groot.

A celebration of Gladys’ life will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UR Medicine Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.

Local Weather

