Welker, Mark A. 

FAIRPORT: Mark passed away on December 23, 2021 at age 79. He is survived by his wife, Pat Welker; children, Craig (Candida) Welker and Terri (John) Strong; grandchildren, Austin Welker, Bryan (Brandy) Vandermallie, Dan Vandermallie, Morgan (Jeremy) Dianetti, Scott Allen, and Stephanie Woodard; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Kahle and William (Pat) Welker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Mark was a devoted grandfather. He was a long-time member of Locust Hill Country Club, Rochester Corvette Club, and was the founder of Parkwood Heights Senior Living Community in Macedon, NY. Mark was an avid golfer and loved racing cars at Watkins Glen.

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday August 28th from 11 AM – 2 PM at My Wine & Cheese Bar Too, 400 Packett’s Landing, Fairport. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.