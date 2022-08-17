Welker, Mark A. 

FAIRPORT: Mark passed away on December 23, 2021 at age 79. He is survived by his wife, Pat Welker; children, Craig (Candida) Welker and Terri (John) Strong; grandchildren, Austin Welker, Bryan (Brandy) Vandermallie, Dan Vandermallie, Morgan (Jeremy) Dianetti, Scott Allen, and Stephanie Woodard; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Kahle and William (Pat) Welker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Mark was a devoted grandfather. He was a long-time member of Locust Hill Country Club, Rochester Corvette Club, and was the founder of Parkwood Heights Senior Living Community in Macedon, NY. Mark was an avid golfer and loved racing cars at Watkins Glen.
A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday August 28th from 11 AM – 2 PM at My Wine & Cheese Bar Too, 400 Packett’s Landing, Fairport. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
WALWORTH, NY: August 7, 2022, after 81 years of living life to the fullest, Gordy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mother, Stella (Bill); his father, Zolan Vess; brothers Floyd, Johnny, George, Bobby and Jack (Sue) Reed; sister, Edith; sister-in-law Kathy Villone. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy […]
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest at home surrounded by her family on August 15, 2022 at age 66. Predeceased by her parents: Gordon and Delores Willey. Nancy loved to be outdoors camping and spending time with her family. Survived by her loving husband of 47 years (companion of 52 years), Lester J. Mottler (Jimmy/Hun); loving dog […]