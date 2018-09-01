Where cute pet pigs end up when they become too big to handle

Duane Hebblethwaite grew up in South Butler. He later bought a home later in Savannah in 1997 and decided to live off the land. Duane had the usual cats and dogs and a chicken or two, when he decided he ought to buy a pig for food. With 10 acres, boarding a pig would be not problem.

The problem was that after a time Duane found he bonded with his pig, named Durock. “He grew on me. I discovered he had a personality.” At about 8 months, when most pigs are ready for slaughter, Duane knew this would not be the porker’s fate. Spending time with him since the pig was 6 weeks old, sealed Duane’s attachment. Durock is now 5 years old and the original resident of what is now “Savannah Pig Rescue” (SPR).

“After I knew that I could no longer stomach eating animals, I spent a week trying to be a vegetarian. That was not enough for my new-found respect for animals…I became a vegan.” “Pigs became more than just something on my plate!”

With new purpose, Duane also sought out a way to live alongside animals who strived in their own environments. “I wanted to volunteer somewhere that cared about nature and animals as much as I did. One day at Pine Creek feed store in Lyons, I heard about Cracker Box Palace in Alton, and contacted them.

After visiting and seeing their operation – an animal rescue for all sorts of farm and exotic animals – Duane signed on as a volunteer in 2015. Coincidentally, at the same time, Debbie McIlhagga and Bernie Harris also became volunteers at Cracker Box Palace.

Debbie, a veterinary technician, who works with small and exotic animals at the Fairport Animal Hospital during the week, found that she and Duane shared their love of animals and the simple life. After two and a half years of dating, they married last Saturday (August 25th).

Bernie, who owns Big D Auctions and Antiques Mall in Waterloo with her boyfriend, has become a volunteer and financial supporter of the Savannah Pig Rescue. “Sometimes people will donate items to our auction house and ask that the proceeds be sent to the SPR,: said Bernie.

How did the idea of a business spring forth?

“I had Durock and I adopted two Potbelly pigs that Cracker Box had rescued. That was the start.” We took on 16 more Potbellies from Cracker Box in a short time. We are now on a list at the Humane Society of Wayne County, Lollypop Farm, local veterinarians, and Cracker Box Palace, for rescues. The SPR currently houses 89 pigs – 66 Potbelly Pigs (66) and farm hogs (23).

The Potbellies are usually bought as house pets that people could not take care of, and the farm hogs are mostly cruelty cases or abandonment, with one coming to us because the people bought her for food and couldn’t butcher her. The males are all neutered, and the females are spayed as feasible. Duane noted that the females need to be spayed before they reach 8-10 years old, as they develop tumors that can be fatal. The majority of the rescues are Potbelly pigs, purchased by individuals or families to raise in their homes They envision their little teacup piggies on a lease being walked down the street, and being litter trained. Breeders tell adoptee parents that their pigs will not grow over 50-60 lbs. That is not the case. They generally grow to 150-200 lbs. “Pigs were not meant to live in family homes. Pigs should be left to live as pigs – out of doors – in the mud and in open spaces where they can forage,” lectured Duane.

“When confined unnaturally to a family home, pigs, as they grow, become anxious. They are usually alone. When we rescue a home pet, they are often a bit aggressive, until they are introduced to others and allowed to live naturally.”

When a pig first arrives at Savannah Pig Rescue, they are in a 30 day quarantine, to check their health and acclimate them to their new surroundings. Then they are introduced into the herd and they thrive.

What is a typical day like at the Savannah Pig Rescue? “I do an early morning head count, to check on their health. I may feed them in the morning, or later at night, because I purposely will not allow them to be fed on a schedule. They need to learn that foraging for food is natural and someone will not always be there at 6:30 am with their food. They would become lazy and dependent.”

The pigs are fed on a concrete slab, rather than individually, as that would not be feasible. There is a hierarchy in the herd, but eventually everyone gets their fill. The concrete pad also helps to keep the pigs’ hoofs cut down.

Finding the need for financial assistance for the personal rescue business, Savannah Pig Rescue was incorporate as a 501c Not for Profit business in January of 2018. Now donations can be tax deductible and it opens them up to more donors and fundraisers.

Their Facebook page has items for sale, including pig jewelry, pig purses, pig sneakers, and more. Raffles and fundraisers are held and many visitors will donate after they have experienced the farm. Often school groups or senior citizen groups will visit, according to Duane.

Other than yearly vaccinations, deworming and tusk trimming for the boys, just putting out food and water, is the minimal care needed. There are shelters also for colder weather and for the pigs to cuddle together at night.

All three, Duane, Debbie and Bernie are the Board of Directors for the corporation. “I may have started SPR, but it has grown beyond that, and we all want SPR to become an educational organization on the proper care of pigs, while giving unwanted pigs a safe haven to live out their lives naturally.”

Bernie’s business in Waterloo is her full time job, but she is called in for projects, and volunteers as she can. Duane and Debbie now both live at the farm and care for the herd.

The herd is separated by farm pigs, pet pigs with disabilities, and healthy pet pigs. Two newer rescues, Stinkerbelle and Ella (who are almost 2 years old) are being penned together to bond as companions, so they won’t be overwhelmed then they are introduced to the rest of the herd. “They are BFFs” said Debbie.

To contact Savannah Pig Rescue, you can call (315) 209-5302. They are located at 2415 Route 89 in Savannah. You can donate or purchase an item on their Facebook page: Savannah Pig Rescue.