Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.
Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader and Stephanie (AJ) Groot; great grandchildren Baylee and Madilynn Groot; sister, Yvonne (Thurlow) Smith.
Nancy retired from the Newark Wal-Mart after 20 years. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and good friends at her camp in Junius Ponds. Nancy enjoyed cooking for and being with her family.
There will be a private service held for family and close friends on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Macedon Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, New York 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Nancy’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com
