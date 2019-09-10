Williams, Becky “Rebecca”

LYONS: Becky “Rebecca” Williams age 60, died peacefully on Thursday, September 5th 2019, at the House of John in Clifton Springs. There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or any Humane Society. Becky was born on August 31, 1959 in North Hornell, NY the daughter of Truman and Jean “Carolyn” Brunskill Lunn. She retired from Garlocks where she was a production supervisor. Becky had an artistic touch and enjoyed sewing, crafts and auto interior restorations. Becky loved gardening especially her Sun flowers and Black eyed Susans. She loved animals and adopted many pets to give them a good home. She also enjoyed photography. Becky looked forward to the annual Witches Wine Tour which was a tradition with all the women in the family. She is survived by her son Eric and Jenn Williams of Lyons, Sister Cindy (Don) Wells of Ogdensburg, NY, Brothers Wesley Lunn of Grove, NY, Steve (Paula) Lunn of Conesius,NY, Mike (Nichol) Lunn of Modesto, CA, Sister in law Jessie Cook, Several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her father Truman Lunn and brother Thomas Shroyer