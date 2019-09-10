Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 3rd 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Williams, Becky “Rebecca”

by WayneTimes.com
September 10, 2019

LYONS: Becky “Rebecca” Williams age 60, died peacefully on Thursday, September 5th 2019, at the House of John in Clifton Springs. There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or any Humane Society. Becky was born on August 31, 1959 in North Hornell, NY the daughter of Truman and Jean “Carolyn” Brunskill Lunn. She retired from Garlocks where she was a production supervisor. Becky had an artistic touch and enjoyed sewing, crafts and auto interior restorations. Becky loved gardening especially her Sun flowers and Black eyed Susans. She loved animals and adopted many pets to give them a good home. She also enjoyed photography. Becky looked forward to the annual Witches Wine Tour which was a tradition with all the women in the family. She is survived by her son Eric and Jenn Williams of Lyons, Sister Cindy (Don) Wells of Ogdensburg, NY, Brothers Wesley Lunn of Grove, NY, Steve (Paula) Lunn of Conesius,NY, Mike (Nichol) Lunn of Modesto, CA, Sister in law Jessie Cook, Several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her father Truman Lunn and brother Thomas Shroyer

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Meneely, David F

SODUS: Age 57, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, due to health issues that occured from a motorcycle accident in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Donna Meneely. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Pettit Meneely of Watertown, NY; daughters, Danielle (Mike) Kirk of Watertown, NY and Jessica Meneely […]

Read More
Ocke, Dennis J.

ONTARIO: Dennis was born in Ontario, New York on Sunday, July 27, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 73 years old.  He is predeceased by his parents Irma and John Ocke as well as his brother Duane Ocke and sister Rosemary Switzer.  Dennis is survived by his children, Kirk […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square