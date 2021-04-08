Williams, Frederika Melanie

WOLCOTT: Frederika Melanie Williams passed away on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at age 89 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Robert Williams, by only a few weeks. She was the mother of three daughters; Wilhelmina Boundy (deceased), Laura Van de Wetering (deceased as an infant), and Frederika Rowe; and a step-son, Mark Williams. “Fredie” as she was nicknamed came from a large family with three brothers; Leo, Edward, and Joop; two sisters, Etta and Josephine. She is survived by her grandchildren; David Boundy, Daniel Rowe, Jennifer Mero, Melanie Tebo; and nine great-grandchildren; Megan, Jason, Noah, Stephanie, Jonah, Jack, Ivan, Anna, and Brady.

Frederika was born in Djakarta, Indonesia, on September 7,1931 to Isaac and Johanna Van der Kloor. She immigrated to The Netherland’s in 1949 with her first husband, Bernardus Van de Wetering (deceased). In 1957, Fredie and her family’s adventurous spirit led them to seek the “American Dream” in upstate New York where she lived the remainder of her days.

Mrs. Williams was employed with the Bausch & Lomb Corporation for almost thirty years. She specialized in Optical Chemistry as a Quality Controller. Fredie spent her retirement years in Wolcott, NY with Robert and could be found praying, gardening, doting over her dogs, going on trips and cruises, spending winters in coastal North Carolina, and taking long walks by the ocean or apple orchards at sunset.

Frederika’s love of God was a beacon of hope for anyone who came into contact with her. She was a faithful servant of God and enjoyed church, Oswald Chamber devotionals, and praying for others. Freddie will be deeply missed but we are thankful that her mind and memories have been restored in the heavens and she has been reunited with Robert and her many loved ones.

John 11:25-25, Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

Freddie’s funeral service will be held on June12th at 11 in the morning at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery (6953 Dutch Street Road, Wolcott, NY 14590). Please join us and celebrate the special ways Frederika impacted your life or share a favorite memory. You can also share your love on the tribute wall of her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in memory of Fredie to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (https://www.alzinfo.org).