WRIGHT, ROBERT J.

CLYDE/NEWARK: Robert J. Wright, 42, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022 at his home.

Friends and family may call from 2:00PM-5:00PM on Saturday, July 30th at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee Street, Clyde NY. A memorial service will be held immediately following.

Robert was born in Newark, NY on June 26, 1980, the son of John and Linda (DeLeo) Wright. He was a graduate of Clyde Savannah High School, Class of 1998. Robert was a devoted father and husband. Providing for his family and making his wife and children smile was his true passion in life. He was an avid hunter and loved all things outdoors, cutting wood, taking care of the bees, goats, chickens, hiking and gardening. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew. A sensitive, selfless, compassionate soul who deeply cared for everyone, to know him was to love him.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica (Reeves) and their three beautiful children, Oliver Robert, Tanner William and Tayler Ellia and dog, Koda, all of Newark, NY. His parents Linda Wright (William Houser) of Clyde, John Wright (Tina Murray) of Seneca Falls, brothers Martin (Katharine) Wright of Savannah, Steven (Samantha) Wright of Newark. Father and mother-in-law, Donald Reeves of Denver, Colorado and Deborah Reeves of Ontario, brother-in-law, Joshua Reeves (Danielle Robare) of North Carolina. Nieces and nephews, Kenneth (Kaitlyn), Lauren, Ellie, Rorey, Noah, Linnie, Morgan, Owen, Oaklynn, Natalynn, Maren, Emberlynn, and Colten. Aunts and Uncles, Rita Christenson, Patti and Larry Doyle, Jim and Elaine Wright, Jeff and Denise Wright, Nancy and John Muldoon, many cousins and friends. Robert was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Phoebe Wright, maternal grandparents, Joseph DeLeo (Winnie Pitzeruse) and Gladys (John) DeVito, nephew, Derrick Wright and beloved dog, Kiya.

