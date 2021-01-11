Wright, Ronald L.

AVON, NY: 3/29/43 – 1/03/21 Born in Joy, NY, graduated from Marion High School, and proud retiree of Ironworkers Union Local 33. Predeceased by his parents, Emma and Jacob Goossen, and most recently by his beloved Aunt, Eleanor Blankenberg. Survived by his wife, Gail, and three children; David (Susie) Wright, Anne (Steven) Shank and James (Susi Curran) Wright, and nine grandchildren. Ron considered any strawberries or apples grown outside of Wayne County to be inferior. A service of remembrance will be held, likely in July or August. Donations may be directed to Avon Central Presbyterian Church or the Humane Society of Livingston County. Arrangements by Stephenson & Dougherty, Stephenson-doughertyfuneralhome.com.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL: Age 90, passed away peacefully with his wife of 68 years, Sylvia, by his side on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Laverne was the only child of the late Isaac (Ike) and Cornelia (Katie) DeBruyne (the old Dutch spelling was de Bruijne). Laverne attended school in Marion, New York. He grew up working […]
SODUS POINT: Age 85, Uncle Chuck passed away January 9th at Rochester General Hospital. Chuck is survived by his wife, Marylyn Ianiri; children, Mark, Colleen, Christopher, Caroline, Colin, and Rosemarie Entress; sister, Georgia Pendleton; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Kathleen; and brother, John (Jack) Boyland. The family wishes to extend […]