Yusko, Ramona L. “Lord”  

FAIRPORT-PALMYRA-LIMA, NY: Ramona L. “Lord” Yusko, age 76, died November 11, 2022 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Emerich “Rick” Yusko. Also surviving are children Tanya & Jose Feliciano of Florida, Jennifer & Dustin Tetzlaff of Fairport, and Michael Yusko of Lima. Also survived by grandchildren Rachel, Kaleb, Julian, Braxton, Cayden, Ava, Owen, and Daelyn; great-grandchildren Brady and Josie; her brother, Admiral & Gina Lord of Fairport and sister-in-law, Nancy & Bill Zurhellen of New Hampshire.

Ramona spent much of her life as a volunteer with her children’s activities, including Sunday School Teacher and Director, Vacation Bible School Leader, Scout Leader, Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps Leader, and dozens of other activities. She loved camping and traveling, and board and table games, at which she was incredibly skilled and lucky. Ramona was a lifetime member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, serving on many committees and boards of the church, Bible studies, and faith communities. She served as church librarian for many years, a job she truly loved. Her faith in and work for the Lord sustained her through her life and beyond. Ramona was very crafty, and sewed clothes, gardened, canned food, crocheted, and many other skills, which she shared with family and friends. Ramona and Rick would square dance with the Century Club at venues in Rochester and beyond. In later years she took great pride and joy in the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ramona retired from K-mart and also from Geneva General Hospital, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4-7 PM at The Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A service to celebrate the life of Ramona will be held at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, at 11 AM Friday, November 18, 2022; Interment will be in the East Palmyra Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522, in Ramona’s honor.